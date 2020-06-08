Stop RDTs: PA members

Himalayan News Service

DHANGADI: Lawmakers of Sudurpaschim Provincial Assembly on Sunday demanded that the government stop Rapid Diagnostic Testing for COVID-19 in the province.

Speaking at the meeting of Sudurpaschim PA on Sunday, lawmakers demanded an end to RDT as it lacked credibility as a test for coronavirus.

Ruling Nepal Communist Party lawmakers Dirgha Sodari and Puran Joshi and Nepali Congress’ Bharat Bahadur Thapa made the demand.

They said that those who had gone home after their RDT tested negative had tested positive for COVID-19 in the polymerase chain reaction test.

