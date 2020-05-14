Stranded migrant workers rescued from Dasgaja area in Susta

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Nawalparasi, May 13

Susta Rural Municipality has rescued stranded Nepali migrant workers from Dasgaja area.

Migrant workers have been coming to Dasgaja area from various cities of India after some restrictions on transportation services such as buses and railways were eased there.

Susta Rural Municipality Chair Ram Prasad Pandey said the local level had rescued stranded Nepalis from Dasgaja and quarantined them in the rural municipality last evening.

The migrant workers rescued from Dasgaja have been kept in seven quarantine facilities. The local level had added two quarantine centres as the existing five centres could not accommodate migrant workers returning from India.

The rural municipality has managed food and health check-up for quarantined people. A total of 131 persons have been quarantined in the rural municipality. Following the lockdown imposed by both countries, migrant workers from Susta, Guthi, Prasauni, Germi and Bhujahawa had been stranded at Dasgaja area.

Security forces along the border area say that they are coordinating with higher-ups to rescue people stranded at the border area. If they are not brought in safely, they will enter the country through unauthorised entry points and pose threat to their families and communities.

