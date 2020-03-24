Stranded Nepalis at Indian border to be allowed entry: Govt

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The government today decided to allow Nepalis, who have been stranded in the Indian territories due to Indo-Nepal border closures, to enter Nepal.

The high-level committee for the control and prevention of novel coronavirus inked the decision as hundreds of Nepalis have been stranded in the Indian territories as all crossings have been shut to control the possible spread of the epidemic.

Spokesperson of the Government and Finance Minister, Yuvraj Khatiwada informed media about this decision. “All Nepalis entering the country will have to be kept in quarantines by the Provincial government in co-ordination with the Municipalities,” he shared.

The Minister also appreciated the support from the people in making the lockdown more effective in combating the possible spread of the virus.

