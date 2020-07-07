Student union asks guardians not to pay school fees

Himalayan News Service

BHOJPUR, JULY 6

Nepal Student Union, Bhojpur, has asked guardians not to pay any fees to schools for the lockdown period.

At a time when PABSON and N-PAB- SON have asked guardians to pay fees to schools even for the lockdown period, NSU, Bhojpur, has asked guardians not to pay fees for the lockdown period.

At a press conference organised in Bhojpur headquarters today, it also asked schools to waive off fees of the lockdown period.

“As schools were closed during the lockdown period, it makes no sense why schools want fees for the days when there were no classes, so we hereby ask guardians not to pay anything in the name of fees to schools for the lockdown period,” said NSU Bhojpur President Tarjan Rai.

Rai further warned of a stern protest if guardians were compelled to pay fees for the lockdown period.

