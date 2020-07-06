Sudurpaschim PA continues amid obstruction

DHANGADI, JULY 5
A meeting of Sudurpaschim Province Assembly started amid the obstruction from opposition parties in Dhangadi.
Despite the obstruction from the opposition parties — Nepali Congress and Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal —the meeting of the PA began today.
Lawmakers from the opposition parties had risen from their seats and protested as soon as the meeting started.
Speaker Arjun Bahadur Thapa had allowed Minister Jhapat Bahadur Bohora to present a proposal on budget deliberation amid the obstruction.
Speaker Thapa announced that the proposal had been passed with a majority by the Provincial Assembly.
While proceedings of the PA were under way, opposition lawmakers had shouted slogans. The speaker had started discussion on the budget amid the obstruction. The has witnessed obstruction from opposition members continuously for the past 20 days.
Opposition parties had obstructed the PA meeting saying the province government had failed to control coronavirus in the province.
