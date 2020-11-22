Sugarcane farmers to hit the street

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 21
As sugar mills have once again failed to clear dues, sugarcane farmers from Sarlahi district are gearing to start a protest in the capital.
A team of sugarcane farmers from Sarlahi had met Minister of Industry, Commerce and Supplies Lekhraj Bhatt two weeks ago demanding clearance of outstanding dues by Chhath. Since their demand was not fulfilled, they decided to launch a protest on December 12.
Maya Shankar Yadav, a sugarcane farmer of Ramnagar Rural Municipality, Sarlahi, has not been paid Rs 800,000 by Annapurna Sugar and General Industries in Dhankaul. “Although sugar mills say they will pay us, they have not,” said Yadav.
As many farmers depend on sugarcane for livelihood, they are facing hardship as sugar mills always delay payment.
“It is the responsibility of the government to make mill owners pay farmers, but the government is silent on the matter,” said Yadav, adding “So, we will start a protest on the announced date.”
According to Rakesh Mishra, patron of the Sugarcane Farmers Struggle Committee, the government had assured farmers that Annapurna Sugar and General Industries of Dhankaul would pay them after receiving payment for tender from Nepal Electricity Authority, but the government has not updated them regarding this.
“Similarly, the government had said it was in touch with the Ministry of Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation as owners of sugar mills that had closed down had said they would clear outstanding dues to farmers by selling land that the mills owned, but the government also has not given any update on this,” Mishra added.
He said Mahalaxmi Sugar Mill had paid Rs 36 less than the price fixed by the government per quintal of sugarcane in 2017-18. “The sugar mills also deducted five to 20 per cent of weight per quintal claiming that the sugarcane had less juice,” said Mishra. He further stated that they had sought fair evaluation from the Agriculture Knowledge Centre to recover losses during weight calculation, but nothing had been done so far.
“We had filed an application demanding the deducted amount of sugarcane in 2017- 18, but the government also turned a deaf ear to our pleas,” he added. “The government has not addressed the woes of farmers. It has been cheating us by giving false assurances,” said Mishra.
He further said mill owners were playing games by depositing a certain amount of money in the bank accounts of a few selected farmers who were actively engaged in protests to placate them so that they did not take part in protests. “This is an injustice against voiceless farmers,” he added.
Mishra informed that mill owners had said money had been sent to farmers, but they didn’t disclose the amount sent and to how many farmers.
Farmers claim sugar mills have to pay outstanding dues worth Rs 360 million to around 6,000 sugarcane farmers in Sarlahi district alone.
Mishra also lamented that the schedule of payment had not been maintained. “We had demanded schedule-wise payment to farmers. Both the government and sugar mills had appreciated the concept then, but they have not met any schedule till date,” he said.
Officials at the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies as well as Nepal Sugar Mills Association did not respond to repeated calls seeking comment on the matter.
Feature Image: File
A version of this article appears in print on November 22, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
SIRAHA: Members of a Dalit family were thrashed in Dhangadhimai Municipality-7 of Siraha district. Ward chair Ganpait Yadav and his nephews Manoj Yadav, Bharat Yadav, Dilip Yadav and Dipan Yadav allegedly thrashed Sagar Devi Safi (40), her sons Umesh and Ranjit; her brother-in-law Magain Safi (50 Read More...
BAJURA: A crusher industry has been found operating unlawfully at a river in Badimalika Municipality-8 of Bajura district. The industry can only come into operation after getting a permit and carrying out an environmental test. However, the crusher at Bahuli River has been operating without compl Read More...
SHANGHAI: The head of the Tibetan government in exile has visited the U.S. White House for the first time in six decades, a move that could further infuriate Beijing, which has accused the United States of trying to destabilise the region. Lobsang Sangay, President of the Central Tibetan Administra Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Saturday reported 1,674 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 218,639. Of the total new cases, 661 are females and 1,013 are males. In the last 24 hours, 899 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley Read More...
KATHMANDU: Seven more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,305. 1,674 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus case count to 218,639. Over 1.3 million deaths from the disease have been rep Read More...
KATHMANDU: A total of 899 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Saturday. Of the total infections, 387 are females and 512 are males. In the last 24 hours, 685 cases were recorded from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur repo Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: Kathmandu valley reports 899 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday Till date, 1,652,043 test Read More...
LAHORE: Tens of thousands of mourners attended the funeral of a hardline Pakistani cleric in the eastern city of Lahore on Saturday, defying a government ban on large public gatherings in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the country. Khadim Hussain Rizvi, 54, died of cardiac arrest Read More...