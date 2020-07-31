Sunsari denizens cautioned on threat of COVID-19 community spread

Dharan, July 30
Strict provisions have been put in place in the three local levels of Sunsari after COVID-19 cases were seen in the community.
The provisions were enforced in Sunsari headquarters Inaruwa after a policeman was detected with COVID-19 a few days ago.
Following suit, Dharan and Itahari sub-metropolises are all set to adopt similar measures from tomorrow. As per the measures, businesses and services, except emergency ones, will be allowed to operate for a limited period now on.
While an employee in Itahari sub-metropolis was detected with COVID-19 recently, in Dharan too, a few positive cases were reported.
A policeman of Dharan working in Province Police Office, a 28-year-old youth of Dharan-13 and another person in Dharan-11 tested positive for the virus recently. Subsequently, a discussion held among the police administration, health workers and political parties led to adoption of strict measures to prevent further spread of the virus.
The discussion coordinated by Dharan sub-metropolis had the participation of Mayor Tilak Rai, District Police Office Chief Kamal Thapa, Sunsari Chief District Officer Phanindramani Pokhrel, BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences Director Prof Dr Gaurishankar Rauniyar and representatives of Nepali Army and National Investigation Office.
“As per the decision, businesses and services, except emergency ones, will be allowed to operate from 09:000am to 05:00pm. It was imperative to implement the measures to prevent the spread of the virus in the community,” said Mayor Rai.
In Itahari, services of Itahari sub-metropolis and all wards of the local levels have been completely shut following an emergency meeting of the sub-metropolis after an engineer of the Planning Section tested positive for coronavirus.
According to sources, services will resume after assessing the situation once all staffers and people’s representatives of the sub-metropolis and its all wards are tested for the novel coronavirus. “As per our decision, all weekly markets have been completely closed, while shops, hotels and other businesses will be allowed to operate only by adopting the required health precautions,” said Mayor Dwarikalal Chaudhary.
Any businesses operating without adopting safety precautions will be closed immediately, Chaudhary added.
Chief District Officer Phanindramani Pokhrel, on his part, denied COVID-19 had spread in the community and said the strict provisions were meant to prevent possible community spread.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 31, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
