Supplies of LP Gas upped

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: In order to contain the artificial shortage of daily essentials in the market in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the government has made the monitoring of market more effective.

Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supply Lekhraj Bhatta has visited the market places in Kathmandu and Pokhara where he warned of actions to the hoarders saying that there was no shortage of goods in the markets.

Minister Bhatta has said that the government has applied all possible ways to maintain stability in the market while urging the commoners not to panic and avoid the huge stock of goods at home.

Likewise, the government has reinforced the Nepal Oli Corporation (NOC) to import the petroleum products considering the market sentiments amid the threat of COVID- 19 outbreak.

