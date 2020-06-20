Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU, JUNE 19

Co-chair of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Pushpa Kamal Dahal told Chinese leaders today that Nepal would not accept any kind of support from any country if that was attached with security alignment in contravention of Nepal’s constitution.

Dahal said this while interacting with Communist Party of China leaders through video conference. The programme was organised on the occasion of 99th anniversary of CPC.

Dahal’s remarks came at a time when party leaders are divided over Millennium Challenge Corporation deal signed with the United States of America. While Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has been defending MCC, leaders close to Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal are against the deal.

“We also want to resolve bilateral issues with any friendly countries through dialogue and the dialogue should be based on sovereign equality, mutual respect and understandings.

We believe that in a civilised world coercion, intimidation, and self-will should not have any role in resolving conflicts between and among nations,” Dahal said.

Dahal told the Chinese leaders that Nepal and China enjoyed trouble free relations. He said, “Nepal stands firm and resolute on one China policy and supports Taiwan’s peaceful reunification.

Nepal firmly supports China on issues involving Hong Kong issue, Tibet and Xinjiang. Nepal believes in non-interference in the internal matters by external forces under any pretext.

NCP wants to work with Communist Party of China for common growth, prosperity, peace and harmony.”

Dahal said Belt and Road Initiative could bring in opportunities for countries like Nepal. He said Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Nepal in October 2019 heralded a new era of relationship between Nepal and China.

“Both the countries have elevated their relationship to strategic partnership featuring everlasting friendship for development and prosperity that defines the changing need of time,” Dahal said. Stating that the number of COVID-19 cases rose sharply in Nepal due to cross-border influx of infected people, Dahal said “We fully bank on China in the fight against COVID-19.”

A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 20, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook