Supreme Court issues order for adopting sensitivity during lockdown

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: The Supreme Court has issued order requiring all bodies of the state to be sensitive in the situation of lockdown enforced by the government to prevent the possible risk of spread of coronavirus.

A joint bench of Justice Deepak Kumar Karki and Justice Ishwor Prasad Khatiwada issued this order.

“The state office-bearers in whichever role they are should not treat any individual inhumanely and against the law,” the apex court bench stated in its order.

The Supreme Court order comes in response to a writ petition filed by advocate Shailendra Prasad Harijan seeking the apex court’s order urging for easing the supply management of medicines, water, foodstuffs to save people’s lives during the lockdown.

Before this, the Supreme Court had sought written reply from the government regarding the arrangements made for managing the supply of medicines, water and foodstuffs.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook