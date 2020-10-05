Supreme Court justice contracts coronavirus

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 4

The Supreme Court suspended most of its court proceedings today as one of its justices and three court employees have contracted coronavirus. Only Justice Manoj Kumar Sharma was assigned bench today.

The apex court issued a notice stating that other justices and employees were staying in home quarantine.

Communication expert of SC Kishor Paudel said the justices and employees staying in home quarantine would not come to the office for at least five days and their polymerase chain reaction test would be done after five days. Among the three court employees who have tested positive for the virus is a member of the authentic trade union and had been on a union election campaign for some time. “A lot of people might have come in contact with that employee. Authorities are yet to trace his contacts,”

Paudel said.

Spokesperson for the SC Bhadrakali Pokharel said he did not know the exact number of justices who might have come into contact with the infected justice and employees. He said Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher JB Rana might assign benches to more justices tomorrow after taking full details of the justices and employees who might have come in contact with the infected justice and employees. According to Pokharel, proceedings other than case hearing were going on without any interruption and after PCR tests of those who had come in contact with the infected, case hearing process will also resume.

Of late, the SC had been listing up to 150 cases for hearing daily.

This is the first time a justice of the apex court has contracted the contagion.

A version of this article appears in print on October 05, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

