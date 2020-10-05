Supreme Court justice contracts coronavirus

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 4
The Supreme Court suspended most of its court proceedings today as one of its justices and three court employees have contracted coronavirus. Only Justice Manoj Kumar Sharma was assigned bench today.
The apex court issued a notice stating that other justices and employees were staying in home quarantine.
Communication expert of SC Kishor Paudel said the justices and employees staying in home quarantine would not come to the office for at least five days and their polymerase chain reaction test would be done after five days. Among the three court employees who have tested positive for the virus is a member of the authentic trade union and had been on a union election campaign for some time. “A lot of people might have come in contact with that employee. Authorities are yet to trace his contacts,”
Paudel said.
Spokesperson for the SC Bhadrakali Pokharel said he did not know the exact number of justices who might have come into contact with the infected justice and employees. He said Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher JB Rana might assign benches to more justices tomorrow after taking full details of the justices and employees who might have come in contact with the infected justice and employees. According to Pokharel, proceedings other than case hearing were going on without any interruption and after PCR tests of those who had come in contact with the infected, case hearing process will also resume.
Of late, the SC had been listing up to 150 cases for hearing daily.
This is the first time a justice of the apex court has contracted the contagion.
A version of this article appears in print on October 05, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 3 Minister of Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali has stressed that financial resources spent on nuclear weapons should be diverted to achieving the sustainable development goals for overall security and well-being of humanity at large. In his pre-recorded video address to Read More...
RAUTAHAT, OCTOBER 3 A construction company in Rautahat is learnt to have submitted a fake cheque for a mining contract of river products. Sah Construction Service Malangawa’s proprietor Nagendra Sah had submitted a counterfeit check worth Rs 11.1 million to Phatuwa Bijayapur Municipality to Read More...
RAUTAHAT, OCTOBER 3 Police arrested an accused in Rautahat’s Rajpur bomb explosion that took place 12 years ago. Badri Sahani, 55, from Bara’s Simraingadh Municipality-4, was held from Nepal-India border of Badki Bankul area located in Rautahat’s Baudhimai Municipality-7. After Nepali Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 3 The Nepal Stock Exchange nearly recovered all of the loss of the previous week, with the benchmark index going up by 0.63 per cent or 9.77 points in the trading period between September 27 and October 1. In the trading week of September 20 to 24, the local bourse had slipped Read More...
KATHMANDU: Hyatt Regency Kathmandu announced the reopening of business from October 1 with limited service. The hotel is implementing several safety protocols and procedures to protect the safety of its workers and guests as part of the reopening, as per a media release. Hotel employees will g Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 3 The price of precious metals edged higher in the trading week between September 27 and October 3 buoyed by a softer dollar, with investors in the international markers focusing on the first US presidential debate and renewed hopes for a new round of fiscal stimulus from Washi Read More...
SIRAHA, OCTOBER 3 Science, Technology and Education Minister Girirajmani Pokharel said it would be too early to run physical classes, citing the existing pandemic risk. Inaugurating a polytechnical institute in Siraha’s Gol Bazaar today, the minister underscored the need for schools to c Read More...
LAMJUNG: A person died while three others sustained injuries after the bus they were travelling on fell below the road in Beshisahar Municipality-1 of Lamjung district on Saturday evening. The deceased has been identified as a local Arjun Pariyar (24) and injured as Dipendra Gurung (18), Manoj Guru Read More...