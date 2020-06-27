Swab samples collected from 192 persons in Tanahun sent for PCR test

Madan Wagle

DAMAULI: Swab samples collected from 192 people from Bandipur and Aanbukhaireni rural municipalities have been sent to Gandaki Provincial Public Health Laboratory in Pokhara for COVID-19 test.

The specimen were collected from more than 100 persons from Bandipur after heath workers and security personnel tested positive for coronavirus infection in the RM.

The samples drawn from security personnel including the rural municipality’s ward chair Purna Singh were sent for COVID-19 test through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) method.

Meanwhile, all the areas in Bandipur Rural Municipality have been sealed off citing the risk of spread of novel coronavirus.

Likewise, swab specimens were collected from 91 persons including health professionals, government employees, local representatives and 40 security personnel in Aanbukhaireni after one of the police personnel stationed at Muglin Bridge-based police post tested positive for COVID-19.

Health section officer of Aanbukhaireni, Agamraj Upadhyay said the test reports will be received in five days.

President of Tanahun Chapter of All Nepal Football Association, Ratna Kumar Shrestha informed that Aanbukhaireni area has been sealed for fifteen days in view of spread of novel coronavirus.

