Swiss embassy issues clarification

KATHMANDU: The embassy of Switzerland in Kathmandu on Thursday said in a statement that it had not requested any meeting with Minister of Communications and Information Technology Gokul Prasad Baskota.

Baskota resigned from his post after the release of an audiotape in which he is heard negotiating kickbacks with Bijay Prakash Mishra, said to be Nepal agent of a Swiss equipment supplier, in the government’s security printing press procurement deal.

However, the embassy said it was neither aware nor involved in any dealings of the person quoted as local agent of a Swiss company.

A version of this article appears in print on February 21, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

