Tanahun schools to start admission process

Damauli, May 10

Byas Municipality has urged schools to initiate the admission process by maintaining social distancing for the upcoming academic session in the light of the coronavirus pandemic in Tanahun.

The municipality made such a request at a meeting of school principals in Damauli of Tanahun district.

As per the statement published by Byas Municipality Spokesperson Mohan Kumar Shrestha, the meeting decision to publish all the results of final examinations of students from grade I to IX by May 10 and initiate the new admission process by May 23.

Byas Municipality Chief and Education Committee Chair Baikuntha Neupane said the municipality had asked schools to implement the decisions abiding by the lockdown rules and maintaining social distance.

The municipality has also asked hoteliers on the highway to prepare packaged food for drivers and passengers after the government decided to open industries.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 11, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

