Tanahun’s Manahunkot draws domestic tourists

DAMAULI, NOVEMBER 7

Manahunkot, a tall hill in Tanahun’s Byas Municipality-5, has emerged as a promising tourism spot for domestic tourists.

According to the locals, hundreds of domestic visitors have been thronging the hill top to view the sunrise every day. As per record of the ward office of Byas Municipality-5, over 10,000 domestic tourists visited the site today.

There was a long queue of vehicles including bus, jeep car and van, on the way leading to the hilltop, today.

“A large number of tourists have been visiting the site to observe the sunrise,” said Ward No 5 Chairperson Mohan Kumar Shrestha, adding that the tourist spot has been drawing visitors from as far as Makawanpur and Kathmandu.

“Though there is COVID-19 scare now, people in hordes are coming to Manahunkot to take photos and observe the local culture,” said Manung Primary School Principal Jhul Bahadur Thapa.

To promote tourism, Byas Municipality has started construction of a view tower on the top of the hill at Rs 3.65 million.

A version of this article appears in print on November 08, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

