Tanker driver, helper held

DHADING, SEPTEMBER 20
A driver and a helper of a petrol tanker that plunged into the Trishuli River were found today.
Police have taken both driver and his helper under control from Mugling, Chitwan, and detained them at Gajuri Area Police Office, Dhading.
The tanker ferrying petrol had plunged into the Trishuli River from Sutkeridhunga along Prithvi Highway at 2:00am today.
The driver and his helper had gone out of contact after the accident.
But, they were found to have reached Mugling.
According to Dhading District Police Office, the tanker ferrying petrol from Barauni of India to Kathmandu had met with an accident at around 2:00am today.
Locals had reported to police after they noticed that the tanker had caught fire. They had made efforts to rescue those in the tanker. Police had carried out a search operation after they put out the fire with the help of a firefighter.
DSP Bisworaj Khadka of Area Police Office said police had taken driver Sudip Bohora, a resident of Hetauda, from Mugling. Police took the driver’s helper Manish Nagarkoti under control as well. Bohora told the police that the tanker had met with an accident after its steering failed and he had fled out of panic. Police are investigating the incident.
Both Bohora and Nagarkoti have been kept in Gajuri Area Police Office for investigation.
The tanker was ferrying 20,000 litres petrol from India’s Barauni to Kathmandu’s Thankot depot.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 21, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
