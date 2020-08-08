POKHARA, AUGUST 7
Part-time teachers of Prithvi Narayan Campus of Pokhara vandalised the campus chief’s office today, accusing him and the concerned university of being apathetic towards their demands for a long time.
The teachers and their organisation, Part-time Teachers’ Association, have demanded that the campus and the university concerned appoint the teachers working on period-basis for as long as the past 14 years at the campus on contract-basis.
According to an agitating teacher, they were compelled to resort to vandalism after the campus administration ignored their demands. Teachers have accused the campus chief of avoiding them.
“We were planning to submit a memorandum to the campus chief, but as the campus chief avoided us, that led to vandalism,” said Part-time Teachers’ Association Chairperson Sunil Gautam, warning of a stern agitation if their demands were not fulfilled at the earliest.
“It’s the part-time teachers who take most of the classes and they are working on period-basis all these years.
They are severely affected after the lockdown,” he added.
While the windows of the campus chief’s room were smashed from today’s vandalism, a few chairs in the room were also damaged.
Campus Chief Prof Saroj Koirala said he was constantly in touch with the centre to resolve the problem and asked all to be hopeful that the problem would be settled by Monday.
There are a total of 220 part-time teachers at the campus now.
At least 19,166,379 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 714,246 people have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Th Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 7 All three district administration offices of Kathmandu valley have decided to allow only emergency services for 16 days — August 9 to August 24 — and suspend the rest to break the chain of COVID transmission, as people had been venturing out of their homes in droves of lat Read More...
RANJHA: People in Nayagaun in Raptisonari Rural Municipality-4 of Banke district have been compelled to live with double insecurity due to border encroachment by the Indian side and because of timber and river-based aggregates smugglers. Locals complained about their problems as they interacted w Read More...
KATHMANDU: Two COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Patan Hospital have succumbed to the contagion on Friday morning. A 45-year-old man from Sarlahi died at around 9:00 am today during the course of treatment for coronavirus infection at the isolation ward, Patan Hospital's Director Bishnu P Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 427,501 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, w Read More...
RAUTAHAT: Four family members of ward chair of Ishanath Municipality-5 in Rautahat district have tested positive for the coronavirus infection. Ward chair Devendra Thakur, who died at the age of 55 on Monday, had asthma, diabetes and high blood pressure. After having respiratory problems, he was Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded 464 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Friday, taking the nationwide count to 22,214. The new infections were confirmed after testing 7,926 specimens through PCR method across the nation in the last 24 hours. Among the new ca Read More...
KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli congratulated Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, on his landslide victory in the Sri Lankan People's Party parliamentary election and conveyed best wishes for his successful tenure of office. The press release published by the Ministry of Foreign Read More...