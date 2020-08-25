Technicians busy conducting PCR tests

Himalayan News Service

DADELDHURA, AUGUST 24

Technicians are busy testing swab samples in the newly acquired PCR machine in Dadeldhura of Sudurpaschim Province.

Lab in-charge in Dadeldhura Hospital Ishwori Bhusal said the swab samples were collected not only from the seven hilly districts of Sudurpaschim, but from Kailali district also. He informed that more than 1,800 swab samples had reached Dadeldhura from Kailali on Friday.

He added that more than 1,000 swab samples were collected from the seven hilly districts of Sudurpaschim.

The PCR machine was installed with the help of Humanity Foundation in Dadeldhura Hospital a month ago. More than 10,000 swab samples have been tested till date. Medical Director Jagadis Bista at Dadeldhura Hospital said Doti was at high risk of COVID infection. He said that the existing staffers were insufficient to test all the collected swab samples.

Dr Bista informed that only seven staffers had been carrying out work, which is insufficient. “At least 16 technicians’ are needed to test the samples,” he said.

Bhusal said more technicians were needed to manage the workload as the swab samples were coming from Kailali and other places. He said the government had to take initiatives to expand the infrastructure. Bhusal said the risk of COVID infection would remain high if the report was not brought out on time.

