RAUTAHAT: A 17-year old teenage girl in Katahariya Municipality-7 of Rautahat district was allegedly raped on Thursday.

According to the police report, Bhagya Narayan Sah, 28, of the Municipality-7 raped a 17-year-old girl. The incident happened amid nationwide lockdown to fight against coronavirus.

“The victim’s parents had gone to the fields. Seeing this as a opportunity, Sah called the minor to his house and assaulted,” said police.

The perpetrator had filmed the video of his heinous act and later threatened the teenager pursuing to not disclose what had happened or else he’ll make the video public, informed police.

According to District Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ghyan Kumar Mahato of Area Police Office Garuda, the incident came to light only after the girl informed her mother it. ” The victim was taken for the medical examination and a proper report is yet to come”, he added.

Police are conducting further investigations into the case.

