Teenager dies by suicide after testing positive for coronavirus infection

DHANGADHI: A teenager has died by suicide after testing positive for the coronavirus infection in Sudurpaschim Province.
The 18-year-old, staying at a quarantine facility in Lamagada Primary School in Khaptad Chhanna Rural Municipality-7 of Bajhang district, died by suicide on Friday.
According to chief at District Police Office, Bajhang, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ganesh Bam, the youth was found hanging in a jungle about 500 metres away from the quarantine facility.
He added that security personnel from the local police post have been mobilised to the incident site.
The deceased, a resident of the rural municipality, had returned from India on June 1 and had been under quarantine. It has been learnt that among the 25 persons at the quarantine centre, only the deceased had tested positive for the virus.
