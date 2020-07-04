Teenager dies by suicide after testing positive for coronavirus infection

Tekendra Deuba

Share Now:











DHANGADHI: A teenager has died by suicide after testing positive for the coronavirus infection in Sudurpaschim Province.

The 18-year-old, staying at a quarantine facility in Lamagada Primary School in Khaptad Chhanna Rural Municipality-7 of Bajhang district, died by suicide on Friday.

According to chief at District Police Office, Bajhang, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ganesh Bam, the youth was found hanging in a jungle about 500 metres away from the quarantine facility.

He added that security personnel from the local police post have been mobilised to the incident site.

The deceased, a resident of the rural municipality, had returned from India on June 1 and had been under quarantine. It has been learnt that among the 25 persons at the quarantine centre, only the deceased had tested positive for the virus.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook