Temporary ban on long-haul transport lifted, services to resume August 17

KATHMANDU: Following the announcement to resume domestic and international flights from August 17 on Monday, the Government of Nepal has also decided to resume long-haul transport services from the same date.

The decision to ease movement restrictions comes in the wake of cabinet’s decision to ease the lockdown further.

The nationwide lockdown imposed by the government which came into effect on March 24 had lead to an almost complete halt in economic and social activities, targeted to curb the spread of coronavirus-infection.

The lockdown which had seen many extensions earlier is now being eased, gradually, in phases.

Short-distance transportation and movement of private vehicles had already resumed after the last revision.

