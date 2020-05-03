Ten new cases identified on a single day, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally hits 69 on Sunday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: A new case of coronavirus-transmission has been registered in Birgunj while nine people have been found to be infected in Nepalgunj alone.

The Ministry of Health and Population in its daily media briefing provided updates on the latest reported cases.

Of those infected in Nepalgunj, five are male and four are female while their age ranges from seven to 58 years, Spokesperson of the Ministry, Dr Bikas Devkota informed.

The new Covid-19 patient from Birgunj is a 36-year-old male from Chhapakaiya, Birgunj Metropolitan City-3, according to our Birgunj correspondent Ram Sarraf.

With these ten additions, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally has spiked to 69 from 59 in a single day. As of today, 16 people have recovered and gone home, bringing the active number of cases to 53.

On a different note, the spokesperson, on behalf of the Ministry also urged mediapersons to not disclose identity details of the infected as it could lead to their social seclusion and promote stigmatisation.

However, a person who was recently discharged upon recovery has been called back and admitted to Narayani Hospital in Birgunj.

