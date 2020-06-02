POKHARA: As many as 10 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Gandaki Province on Tuesday morning, taking the provincial tally to 37.
According to Gandaki Health Directorate, Parbat reported its first five confirmed cases while the other five hailed from Syangja.
Among the infected in Syangja, four are males aged 22, 26, 32, and 40, who are staying at a quarantine facility in Chapakot Municipality, while the fifth is a 20-year-old male from Biruwa Rural Municipality who is currently staying in the local quarantine facility.
Meanwhile in Parbat, two males aged 20 and 40 years from Palebas Municipality, and three males aged 19, 20, and 21 years from Mahashila Rural Municipality — all staying in a quarantine facility in Kusma — have been confirmed positive for the contagion.
Preparations are being made to transport the infected to related district hospitals, informed the directorate.
Christo, the Bulgarian-born artist best known for his temporary installations based on wrapping the exteriors of landmark buildings, bridges and outdoor spaces, died on Sunday at age 84 of natural causes at his home in New York City. "Christo lived his life to the fullest, not only dreaming u Read More...
Kathmandu Handsanitisers, gloves and masks were our first shield of protection against the spread of coronavirus. And now people have startedÂ sanitisingÂ their homes and offices as a precautionary measure as infections keep increasing nationwide.Â Â Muna Thapa had neverÂ sanitisedÂ herÂ Read More...
CAPE CANAVERAL: SpaceX delivered two astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA on Sunday, following up a historic liftoff with an equally smooth docking in yet another first for Elon Muskâ€™s company. With test pilotsÂ Doug Hurley and Bob BehnkenÂ poised to take over manual control i Read More...
POKHARA: Amid the spread of coronavirus contagion across several parts of the nation, dengue and scrub typhus cases too have become a worry some health issues with their steady rise in Gandaki province of late. According to the Health Directorate of the province, 16 persons have been infected wit Read More...
MINNEAPOLIS: Looting broke out on Sunday in Southern California, a tanker truck drove into marchers in Minneapolis and demonstrators clashed with police in Boston and Washington, DC as the United States struggled to contain chaotic protests over race and policing. National Guard troops were deplo Read More...
BHAKTAPUR: When the new mother died in the hospital last month â€” the first person to succumb to COVID-19 in Nepal â€” her days-old baby was moved to an isolation ward. But the woman's body remained. Ambulance drivers and hospital workers, fearful of the contagion, refused to move the corpse fro Read More...
SAN SALVADOR, EL SALVADOR: The first tropical storm of the Eastern Pacific season drenched parts of Central America Sunday and officials in El Salvador said at least seven people had died in flooding. President Nayib Bukele decreed a 15-day state of emergency to deal with the rains that began pou Read More...
KATHMANDU: As thousands of people are returning home to Dailekh from India, the district faces a shortage of PCR tests, increasing the risk of widespread transmission of Covid-19 among the locals. Returnees from India, who are placed in various quarantine facilities in Dailekh district, are at a Read More...