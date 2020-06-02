THT Online

POKHARA: As many as 10 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Gandaki Province on Tuesday morning, taking the provincial tally to 37.

According to Gandaki Health Directorate, Parbat reported its first five confirmed cases while the other five hailed from Syangja.

Among the infected in Syangja, four are males aged 22, 26, 32, and 40, who are staying at a quarantine facility in Chapakot Municipality, while the fifth is a 20-year-old male from Biruwa Rural Municipality who is currently staying in the local quarantine facility.

Meanwhile in Parbat, two males aged 20 and 40 years from Palebas Municipality, and three males aged 19, 20, and 21 years from Mahashila Rural Municipality — all staying in a quarantine facility in Kusma — have been confirmed positive for the contagion.

Preparations are being made to transport the infected to related district hospitals, informed the directorate.

