Tension at Rangeli Hospital continues into second day

Himalayan News Service

Biratnagar, February 18

Tension remained high at the Morang’s Rangeli Hospital on the second day today following the death of a new mother and her baby during the delivery process yesterday.

Rabina Saradar of Rangeli Municipality-9 had been admitted to the district hospital yesterday morning for delivery following labour pain. She had delivered a stillborn son through normal procedure at about 10:00am, but died hours later due to profuse post-delivery bleeding .

After the bleeding didn’t stop and the patient’s condition worsened, the hospital referred her to the Biratnagar-based Koshi Hospital. As she couldn’t be treated there either, she had to be rushed to Nobel Teaching Hospital, where she died minutes later.

Following Rabina’s death, her kin and locals staged a demonstration at the hospital for almost the entire day yesterday, blaming doctors’ negligence at the district hospital for the death of both the woman and child. They refused to receive the bodies.

Rabina’s kin have demanded that the death be investigated and action taken against doctors who caused her death alleging that they handled the case negligently.

Superintendent of Police at Morang District Police Office Bishwo Adhikari said that tension was gradually subsiding in the hospital areas.

A version of this article appears in print on February 19, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook