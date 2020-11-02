Tenzing Hillary Everest Marathon to honour Late British Ambassador Richard Morris, announce prize in his name

KATHMANDU: The organising committee of the Tenzing Hillary Everest Marathon has decided to honor the Late British Ambassador to Nepal, Richard Morris by announcing the Richard Morris Honor Prize in his memory on May 29 from 2021 marathon event in the Everest region.
As per the organisers, the Prize will be awarded to one of the best runners of Tenzing Hillary Everest Marathon on May 29, in 2021.
Richard Morris was the Ambassador of Britain to Nepal from 2015 to 2019. Recently, he passed away in London before joining his next posting. He had participated in the Tenzing-Hillary Everest Marathon, carrying the Peace Torch of Buddha Flame, which had been brought directly from the Eternal Flame of Lumbini, in Mayadevi Sacred Garden by Olympian Baikuntha Manandhar and his team back in 2016.
Similarly in 2019, he had run the “Excellency Ambassador Everest Trail Run“, covering a distance of 8km 848m in 2016 from Tengboche Monastery to Namche Bazar, the capital town of Sherpa Country, and in 2019 he completed the full marathon of 42.195 km of Olympic Standard from Everest Base Camp to Namche Bazar. The then British Ambassador to Nepal Richard Morris ran for raising money and awareness for two causes: changing faces with visible difference in UK and burns violence survivors in Nepal, a statement issued by the organisers on Sunday read.
Bikram, the concept man and creator of Tenzing Hillary Everest Marathon Event said that honoring late Richard Morris is to Honor Nepal Britain Friendship itself. Diplomat Richard was a friend of all Nepalis.
During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in the celebration of 200 years of Nepal British Diplomatic Relationship. He had also organised the high-level visit of Prince Harry to Nepal, as a part of supporting earthquake victims in Nepal. He was a good marathon runner back in his home as well and was always supportive of the humanitarian cause.
“Tenzing Hillary Everest Marathon is pleased to Honor him for his contributions given to the Nepalese Society. Tenzing Hillary Everest Marathon is also indebted to the British Embassy of Nepal for their relentless support of Tenzing Hillary Everest Marathon since its inception in 2003.”
THEm further stated that they were honoring Richard Morris on November 1st, his birth date.
