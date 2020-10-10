‘Test, trace, isolate to combat COVID’

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 9
Infectious diseases experts have said that the most effective way to break the chain of coronavirus transmission is to adopt a three-pronged approach: ramp up testing, make contact tracing effective and isolate the infected.
Senior Consultant, General Medicine and Infectious Diseases, Anup Subedee said the government must ramp up polymerase chain reaction testing and increase the scope of contact tracing if it wanted to effectively control COV- ID-19 pandemic.
“World Health Organisation says positivity rate should not cross five per cent of the total tests, but our positivity rate is around 19 per cent. This means the government is not doing enough testing,” Subedee said. He added that the government was tracing around two contacts of each positive case in Kathmandu, whereas other countries that succeeded in reducing COVID transmission traced up to 50 contacts of each patient.
He said the government could learn from China’s Hubei province where the government had mobilised 1,800 teams to trace contacts of COVID patients involving 9,000 health professionals.
“Our government should consider mobilising at least 5,000 people in Kathmandu valley. If the government cannot find adequate number of health professionals, it can train high school graduates to do the needful,” he added.
Subedee said fighting COV- ID-19 in the community by ramping up tests and increasing effectiveness of contact tracing would be better than taking pains to arrange ICUs and ventilators for the infected people.
Subedee said the government’s decision not to test asymptomatic cases and those suspected of having died of COVID-19 was also responsible for the dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases in the recent days.
He said the government must arrange isolation centres for housing to keep at least 40,000 to 50,000 asymptomatic cases.
“In Kathmandu, asymptomatic people can safely isolate themselves in not more than five per cent of the houses. This means that by forcing more people to isolate themselves in their homes, the government could expose occupants of such households to the risk of COVID-19 infection,” he added. He said the government should try to isolate all asymptomatic people in government designated isolation centres.
Former director of Epidemiology and Disease Control Division Baburam Marasini said the health ministry had not issued clear guidelines to make people aware of safe practices.
“I see people not wearing masks properly.
That’s why people working in government places, banks, hotels and restaurants are contracting the disease,” he said.
Marasini said enforcing odd-even vehicle rule was also responsible for spike in COVID-19 cases as people were increasingly sharing rides and using crowded public vehicles. “If the government allows all vehicles to ply, unnecessary crowding of public vehicles can be reduced,” he argued.
He added that the government should have told the public to avoid crowded places.
Assistant Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population Samir Kumar Adhikari said that non-compliance of the health safety measures was the main reason for the rise in COVID cases. He added that unless the public followed health guidelines, controlling the pandemic would remain a challenge.
“People give swabs to the laboratories and before their swab results come, they go to their work place and continue doing their jobs. This is dangerous. We have to stop such practices,” he added. Adhikari said the government had the capacity to test over 30,000 people a day and some more labs were in the process of being set up. He said the ministry was trying to formulate a new plan to contain the pandemic without elaborating the options the ministry was mulling over. He said managing the increased number of positive cases had become more challenging in the recent weeks.
A version of this article appears in print on October 10, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
DHANGADHI: A group of students from Nepal Student Union, the student wing of the main opposition Nepali Congress, today staged demonstration and demanded operation of the Geta Medical College at Godavari Municipliaty-5, in Kailali district. Demanding immediate operation of the both the colleg Read More...
LONDON: Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are joining activist Malala Yousafzai in a video chat about the challenges girls face in accessing education amid the coronavirus pandemic. The couple’s conversation with the 23-year-old education campaigner will be released on the Malala Fund’s YouTu Read More...
CHARLOTTE: JPMorgan Chase said Thursday it will extend billions in loans to Black and Latino homebuyers and small business owners in an expanded effort toward fixing what the bank calls “systemic racism” in the country’s economic system. The New York bank said it is committing $30 billion o Read More...
RIO DE JANEIRO: Dozens of people converged on the cobblestone streets of downtown Rio de Janeiro for its traditional Pedra do Sal samba party — the first since the pandemic began — and it seemed Brazil was returning to normal. Among those dancing Monday were Luana Jatobá and two friends, Read More...
NEW DELHI: Veteran politician Ram Vilas Paswan, a federal minister and an ally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling coalition, died on Thursday after weeks in hospital, his son Chirag Paswan said in a Tweet. He was 74. Paswan, India’s Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribut Read More...
WASHINGTON: The campaign's final debates between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden were thrown into uncertainty Thursday as the rival camps offered dueling proposals for the remaining faceoffs that have been upended by the president’s coronavirus infection. The chair of the nonparti Read More...
BIRGUNJ, OCTOBER 8 Local civil society leaders staged a demonstration in Birgunj today urging the government to save the life of Prof Dr Govinda KC, who has launched his 19th round of fast-unto-death hunger strike demanding reforms in medical education and the health sector. Doctors, right Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 8 The World Sight Day was observed by organising various programmes across the country today. The day is being marked annually on the second Thursday of October. It is a global event meant to draw attention on blindness and vision impairment. It was initiated by the Sight Fi Read More...