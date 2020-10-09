Testing ramped up, but still not enough

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Health authorities ramped up testing on Thursday and conducted 18,473 polymerase chain reaction tests across Nepal in the past 24 hours.

According to World Health Organisation guidelines, if the number of positive cases is more than five per cent of the tests conducted, the number of tests should be scaled up.

Today, more than 23 per cent of those who underwent tests across Nepal tested positive for COV- ID-19.

This means that though health authorities have scaled up testing, they still have a long way to go to diagnose all those who have contracted the disease.

A version of this article appears in print on October 09, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook