Three cops, including inspector, suspended

RAUTAHAT, SEPTEMBER 1

Three police personnel, including an inspector, have been suspended until an investigation in connection with the death of Bijay Ram in police custody is completed.

Bijay Ram was arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder of Niranjan Ram. Niranjan Ram was found murdered on August 14 at Jigdiday of Garuda, Rautahat.

Inspector Nabin Kumar Singh, head constables Hiroj Miya Dhuniya and Mannu Kumar Singh stationed at Rautahat District Police Office have been suspended.

Rautahat DPO said a home ministry secretary-level meeting had decided to suspend Inspector Singh for six months.

Similarly, head constables duo Hiroj and Mannu Kumar were suspended until investigation into the incident got over.

Dalit people have been staging protest with the demand that people involved in Bijay Ram’s murder be booked.

