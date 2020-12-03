Three cops, including two SPs, suspended

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 2

Nepal Police Headquarters has suspended two erring cops of higher rank and one inspector on corruption charges.

Superintendent of Police duo Rameshwor Yadav and Bimal Basnet were suspended to facilitate investigation of their involvement in wrongdoing.

Police Inspector Meghraj Prasad Chaurasiya has also been suspended, according to police headquarters, Naxal.

SP Basnet was currently posted at Metropolitan Police Office at Ranipokhari, SP Yadav was posted at Metropolitan Traffic Police Division, Singhadurbar, and Inspector Chaurasiya was posted at Sindhuli District Police.

Nepal Police Spokesperson Senior Superintendent of Police Basanta Kunwar said that all three were suspended after preliminary investigation showed their involvement in unlawful activities. “The kind of punishments for them will be determined by the investigation team.

All I can say is they were found to be involved in non-professional activities and they abused their authority for personal benefit.”

Both suspended SPs have been charged with taking bribes from their junior staffers while they were the head of Karnali Province Traffic Police Office.

SSP Ramesh Ranjitkar from the headquarters will further investigate their cases.

It is learnt that both Yadav and Basnet had a bad reputation inside the police force. Yadav had faced action for being flexible while dealing with a marijuana trade case a few years ago when he was in Sindhuli, according to a police source.

A version of this article appears in print on December 03, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook