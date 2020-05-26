Three held for cow-slaughter in Kanchanpur district

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: Police have arrested three persons on the charge of slaughtering a cow, national animal of the country, from Punarbas in Kanchanpur district, on Tuesday.

According to Police Inspector Wakil Bahadur Singh of Area Police Office, Tribhuvanbasti, three persons — Maili Tamang, 45, Prem Maya Tamang, 31, both of them from Punarbas Municipality and one Indian national Aizaz Ahmed, 31, were arrested today.

“All three of them were arrested when police intercepted a motorbike with an Indian registration number headed towards Dhangadhi via Pashupati Chowk, this afternoon,” Inspector Singh added.

Police presented them before the district court today itself and remanded them in custody for further investigation, police said.

Cow-slaughter is a punishable act under the constitution of Nepal.

