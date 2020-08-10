Three kids left stranded after mother goes missing in Doti  

Tekendra Deuba

Share Now:











A mother of three children has gone missing after her terminally ill husband passed away few months ago at Nara gaun in Sayal Rural Municipality-6 of Doti district.

According to a local Deepak Bahadur Khati, the father of the three kids, Baji Khati, died some fifteen months ago. Now the mother too has gone missing since seven months, leaving kids stranded and at the mercy of others in the village.

“We have been trying our best in whatever way possible to help them but our efforts wouldn’t be enough as the kids are left without a guardian,” Khati shared.

Nine-year-old Laxman is taking care of his two siblings– one aged two and the other four.

Dabal Saud said locals who are struggling to feed their own children are facing difficulty in supporting the stranded kids.

It has been learnt that the locals have informed the local level about the stranded children’s situation.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook