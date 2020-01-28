Three killed in Rupandehi vehicle pile-up

THT Online

RUPANDEHI: Three persons were killed and nine others were seriously injured when three trucks collided at Rohini Rural Municipality of Rupandehi district early today morning.

The deceased have been identified as Lalu Kurmi, 35, Mabikan Kurmi, 30, of Palhinandan Rural Municipality-4 in Parasi, and Purna Bahadur Bhujel, 36, of Chatara in Sunsari district, according to the Provincial Traffic Police Office.

The incident occurred when two trucks that were moving in the same direction collided with one another before hitting the third truck coming from the opposite direction at Sipagadh of Rohini Rural Municipality-4.

The truck (Lu 1 Kha 6745) was heading towards Parasi from Bhairahawa while the other two (Na 2 Kha 8481 and Na 5 Kha 7856) were en route to Bhairahawa from Parasi.

It has been learnt that nine persons have been injured in the vehicle pile-up, among whom four are in critical condition.

Further details are awaited.

