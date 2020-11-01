Three more Covid-19 deaths reported in Jhapa

DAMAK: Three Covid-19 related fatalities were reported in Jhapa district on Sunday. All three deceased are men- one each from Damak Municipality, Kamal Rural Municipality and Gauradaha Municipality.
A 50-year-old man from Damak-7 died while receiving treatment at Noble Teaching Hospital, Biratnagar, according to health section at Damak Municipality. He had tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. With this, Damak Municipality alone has recorded 16 COVID-19 related deaths, till date.
Similarly, a 72-year-old man from Kamal Rural Municipality-5, died in his own residence this morning. He was also suffering from kidney disease. With the latest fatality, the number of those dying in home isolation has reached three in the rural municipality, according to Menuka Kafle, ward chair of the rural municipality.
Moreover, a 74-year-old man from Milan Chowk of Gauradaha-4 also died in home isolation on Saturday night.
According to Govinda Shrestha, Chief of Health section at Gauradah Municipality, it is the sixth death related to COVID-19 in the municipality.
The latest fatalities have pushed total death toll to 43 in Jhapa district.
