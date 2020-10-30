Nepal | October 30, 2020

Three Nepali climbers scale Lobuche peak following Bahraini team’s expedition

Published: October 30, 2020
THT Online
KATHMANDU: Three Nepali nationals successfully scaled Mount Lobuche with an objective to promote domestic tourism in the country, on Thursday.

Three-member Nepali expedition team holds a banner atop Mt Lobuche, on Thursday, October 29, 2020. The expedition managed and led by the chairman of Wongchhu Peak Promotion Pvt Ltd, Lakpa Sherpa reached atop Mt Lobuche following the expedition made by 18-member Bahraini team. Photo courtesy: Wongchhu Peak Promotion Pvt.ltd

The three-member expedition led by the chairman of Wongchhu Peak Promotion Pvt Ltd, Lakpa Sherpa reached the top of the peak at 10:00 am yesterday.

The expedition members are Lakpa Sherpa and Rinji Sherpa of Tapting area in Dudhkunda Municipality-10, and Binodmani Rai of Mukli area in Thulungdudhkoshi Rural Municipality-6, all in Solukhumbu district.

The climbing expedition is the second one this season after the team comprising 18 persons including Bahrain’s prince Mohamed Hamad Mohamed Al Khalifa scaled Mt Lobuche.

 

