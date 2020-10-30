KATHMANDU: Three Nepali nationals successfully scaled Mount Lobuche with an objective to promote domestic tourism in the country, on Thursday.
The three-member expedition led by the chairman of Wongchhu Peak Promotion Pvt Ltd, Lakpa Sherpa reached the top of the peak at 10:00 am yesterday.
The expedition members are Lakpa Sherpa and Rinji Sherpa of Tapting area in Dudhkunda Municipality-10, and Binodmani Rai of Mukli area in Thulungdudhkoshi Rural Municipality-6, all in Solukhumbu district.
The climbing expedition is the second one this season after the team comprising 18 persons including Bahrain’s prince Mohamed Hamad Mohamed Al Khalifa scaled Mt Lobuche.
