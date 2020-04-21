Three Nepalis arrested for entering country during lockdown, sent back to India

Prabhat Kumar Jha

RAUTAHAT: In line with the agreement signed by the authorities of Nepal and India in the wake of novel coronavirus crisis, Armed Police Force (APF) today arrested three Nepali youths and sent them back to India for mandatory quarantine.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rabin Raj Karnajeet of APF said, “A patrolling team arrested three Nepalis, who had entered Gaur from across the border, and handed them over to the Border Security Force (BSF) led by commander Abhishek Kumar, today.”

The three youths were arrested at Kanupatti in Gaur Municipality around 9:00 am, SP Karnajeet shared. Even though we have heightened security along the border region, people take advantage of adverse weather conditions to cross the border, he added.

Nepal and India had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to quarantine people in the same country that they are at, irrespective of nationality.

