Three nepalis contract covid-19

KATHMANDU: Three Nepali migrant workers have contracted COVID-19 in Bahrain. Two of the three tested positive on Saturday, while one was diagnosed with the disease on Sunday.

All three have been hospitalised in a special hospital, Nepal’s Ambassador to Bahrain Padam Sundas told THT over phone from Manama.

Sundas, however, did not reveal their names, where they belonged to in Nepal, and which hospital they were admitted to in Bahrain for privacy reasons.

Sundas also said three more Nepali migrant workers had been placed under 14-day quarantine on suspicion of COVID-19 infection. He said tests so far had been negative.

