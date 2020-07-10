Three of a family killed in Lamjung landslide

Ramji Rana

LAMJUNG: Three members of a family were killed as landslide debris buried a house in Besisahar Municipality-7 of Lamjung district at midnight on Thursday.

District Police Office (DPO), Lamjung identified the deceased as Deepak Tamang (30), his wife Bimaya Tamang (26) and their daughter Chhewang Tamang (8).

Likewise, three others have also been injured in the landslide that buried the house belonging to Deepak, at Satbesi, at around 12:00 am. They are said to have sustained minor injuries.

According to Police Inspector Om Prakash Pun at the DPO, the injured persons had stayed in the house buried by the landslide last night.

The injured have been identified as Santa Bahadur Gurung (26) of Besisahar-7, and Anil Gurung (23) and Suman Gurung (23) of Besisahar-10.

The injured have been receiving treatment at District Community Hospital, Besisahar.

