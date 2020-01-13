Three provinces sans name, capital

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: With the Provincial Assembly of Province 3 naming the province Bagmati and designating Hetauda as its capital, four provinces have now got names and capitals. Earlier, provinces 4, 6 and 7 had confirmed their names and headquarters. Province 4 is Gandaki, with Pokhara as its capital, Province 6 is Karnali with Surkhet’s Birendranagar as its capital and Province 7 is Sudurpaschim with Godawari as its capital.

Province 1 lawmakers are unanimous on Biratnagar as its permanent headquarters, but are yet to finalise its name. Koshi, Koshi Kirant and Sagarmatha are possible names for the province.

Province 5 is likely to confirm its name and headquarters during the meeting of its PA set for January 19. Lawmakers are unanimous on naming the province Lumbini, but are yet to decide on the capital.

Rupandehi’s Butwal or Sainamaina, Kapilvastu’s Banganga or Buddhbhumi and Dang’s Lahami are possible contenders for the capital.

Province 2 lawmakers are undecided on the name as well as the capital of the province.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook