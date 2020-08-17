Three Tanahun local levels sealed for a week

Damauli, August 16
The local administration has sealed three rural municipalities of Tanahun from today after COVID infection spread in the district.
Devghat and Bandipur rural municipalities and Bhanu Municipality were sealed for a week to contain the virus.
Bhanu Municipality Mayor Udaya Raj Gauli said the municipality was sealed after 22 people in the community and one municipal staffer tested positive for the virus.
He said security was tightened to prevent possible spread of the virus at the community level.
Devghat Rural Municipality Chairman Durga Thapa said the area was sealed after representatives of Area Development Committee tested positive for the virus.
Similarly, Bandipur Rural Municipality Chairman Purna Singh Thapa said the area was sealed after a COVID case has found in the community level of Bhanu Municipality.
Likewise, Chairman Gir Bahadur Thapa of Aanbukhairani Rural Municipality said that high alert measures were taken to prevent the virus from spreading at the community level.
Feature Photo: File
A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 1, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
