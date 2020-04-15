Three test positive for antibodies

Himalayan News Service

Kavre/Dhading, April 14

Two youths have been placed in isolation at Dhulikhel Hospital in Kavre and one in Dhading after they tested positive for coronavirus antibodies during rapid diagnostic tests. The youths had returned from abroad a couple of weeks ago.

While one of them, a 23-year-old youth of Mandandeupur had returned from Dubai on March 20, the other man, 28, from Bethanchowk Rural Municipality, had arrived home two days later.

The 23-year-old is learnt to have earlier stayed in quarantine at a government-built shelter.

“They tested positive in rapid diagnostic tests. Their samples will undergo polymerase chain reaction test to confirm whether they have contracted COVID-19,” said a doctor at the Dhulikhel Hospital, adding the youths have been in isolation since this afternoon.

Another youth, who underwent rapid diagnostic test for novel coronavirus, tested positive at Jwalamukhi Rural Municipality in Dhading today. He had returned from South Korea on March 3. Since then he had been in home quarantine. The 27-year-old youth will be sent to Kathmandu later today, according to rural municipality Health Coordinator Sujan Shrestha.

