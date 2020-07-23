Three youths arrested for killing APF personnel made public in Siraha

Ashish BK

SIRAHA: Police in Siraha district today made public three youths arrested for their alleged involvement in killing of an Armed Police Force (APF) personnel. The youths were arrested on Sunday.

Body of APF constable Manohar Kumar Yadav of Sonama Rural Municipality-3 in Mahottari district was recovered from a canal in Siraha Municipality-14 nearly two months ago, on May 29. Constable Yadav had been stationed at APF’s Border Outpost in Marar, Siraha-17.

Siraha District Police Office (DPO) identified the arrestees as Jaya Kumar Yada (25) of Makhnaha, Dipesh Kumar Yadav (20) alias Mangala, and Mukesh Kumar Yadav (22) alias Bulana, all residents of Siraha-3.

According to spokesperson at the DPO, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Binod Ghimire, the trio had allegedly misbehaved with APF personnel Yadav when a dispute erupted at a wedding ceremony in Siraha-3, on May 28. They chased him for about three kilometres until they arrived at the canal in Khirauna, where they reportedly drowned him.

The body was sent to Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences for the postmortem, police informed.

Meanwhile, District Court, Siraha, has remanded the arrestees into judicial custody for seven days for investigation into the case.

