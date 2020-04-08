TIA records 19 int’l chartered flights during lockdown

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), which has remained closed for around a month now due to global spread of the coronavirus, has continued to see special international flights during a nationwide lockdown imposed by the government for over two weeks.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), international aviation service providers made 19 chartered flights, including some cargo flights, from TIA since March 23.

CAAN Spokesperson Raj Kumar Chhetri informed that over 3,000 foreigners returned home via such flights during the lockdown.

Among the total flights operated during the lockdown, Qatar Airways conducted nine flights while national flag carrier Nepal Airlines conducted four. Similarly, other flights were operated by Korean Air, Malaysia Airlines, Etihad Airways, Czech Airlines and Titan Airways.

They carried European travellers and those from New Zealand, Malaysia, and the US back to their homes.

The flights were managed by the embassies of their respective countries in Nepal with facilitation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook