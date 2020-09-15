Tiger Palace staff protest seeking reappointment

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 14

Workers of Tiger Palace Resort have launched a protest against the management demanding their reappointment.

Citing the financial crisis, the resort had recently fired around 400 staffers by terminating their two year contracts. The workers protested in front of the resort against this decision taken by the management and demanded to be reappointed.

According to the workers, the management just sent a mail on September 9 to all the staffers who had been fired informing that their two-year contracts had been terminated and that they would not be reappointed as the resort is facing financial problems. The mail was sent to all the workers without holding any discussions or meetings with the employees.

The workers have said that this is a unilateral decision taken by the management which is not acceptable.

Chitra Bahadur, an employee at the resort, said staff from the general manager level to those doing small work had been fired.

He further claimed the resort cannot sack workers who have worked for more than two years without holding any meetings or talks as it is against the Labour Act. “Most of the workers’ contract had expired a year back and till date no action has been taken,” he said, “And now they cannot fire the staffers like this.”

Workers have also accused the management of laying off Nepali workers and continuing with the contract of foreign employees.

Silver Heritage Group of Australia, a prominent foreign investor in the country’s hospitality sector, has invested over Rs six billion in the Tiger Palace Resort in Bhairahawa.

