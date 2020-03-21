Training held defying govt’s directive

Himalayan News Service

Siraha, March 20

At a time when the government has adopted strict measures to prevent transmission of coronavirus, barring any gathering of more than 25 persons at a place, hundreds of Samajwadi Party-Nepal cadres attended a training organised by the party here today.

In view of the heightened fear of coronavirus, the government has closed all schools and colleges, besides calling on the people not to gather in groups of more than 25 persons at a place.

However, the party went ahead with its gathering and training of senior cadres in Golbazaar.

Over two hundred party leaders and cadres, including SP-N Chairperson and former deputy prime minister and health minister Upendra Yadav, Province 2 Financial Affairs and Planning Minister Bijaya Yadav, central members Ramrijhan Yadav and Asheshwor Yadav, participated in the programme.

Siraha Chief District Officer Saroj Guragain disavowed any knowledge of the programme. A district-level party leader, however, said similar programme would be held in Siraha’s Lahan tomorrow. “Today’s was the party’s internal programme. While a similar programme was organised in the district headquarters yesterday, tomorrow such a programme is scheduled to take place in Lahan,” he said.

The government has adopted precautionary measures against coronavirus after World Health Organisation put Nepal and other South-East Asian countries under high risk of the deadly virus.

