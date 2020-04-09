Transport of essential goods causes increment of vehicles entering valley

Keshav Adhikari

DHADING: Number of freight vehicles entering the capital through Nagdhunga entry point of Prithvi Highway is increasing as government has eased the transportation of daily essential goods during the lockdown.

According to Chief of District Traffic Police Office, Dhading, Netra Bhatta, the vehicular movement in last two days is comparatively greater than last week’s movement.

It is noted that the vehicles carrying essential goods such as milk, fruits, vegetables, petroleum products, cooking gas, medicines are seemingly more.

Those vehicles which have special permit are only allowed to transport with no more people except for the driver and assistant-driver, traffic police ensured.

