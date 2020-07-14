Transport workers demand salary for lockdown period in Gandaki

RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

Share Now:











POKHARA, JULY 13

Nepal Transport Independent Labourer’s Organisation Gandaki Province Committee today drew the attention of the Chief Minister of Gandaki Province, Prithvi Subba Gurung, to the need to meet their demands for salaries, facilities, health care services and other concerns.

The organisation said that workers affiliated to the organisation had suffered severely due to the lockdown order issued to contain the spread of coronavirus. They called for insurance and security schemes for workers while resuming the public transportation services.

Asking the government to ensure compulsory insurance against the coronavirus pandemic, the organisation said that transportation workers in private schools, distributor companies and industries were not provided with their salaries during the time of lockdown and demanded that the government take initiatives to provide their salary immediately.

The organisation has also asked for other relief package to those workers laid off due to the lockdown. Receiving the memo, Chief Minister Gurung said that the demands of workers were genuine and pledged to meet their demands.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 14, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook