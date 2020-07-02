Transporters seek more time to pay bank loan instalments

POKHARA, JULY 1
Transportation entrepreneurs affiliated to Prithvi Highway Bus Operators’ Company have asked the government to allow them more time to pay instalments on bank loans.
Speaking at a press conference organised by the company in Pokhara today, its Chairperson Yogendra Bahadur KC spoke about the pressure banks and financial institutions were creating on entrepreneurs to pay loan instalments.
“Our vehicles have been gathering dust in some garage for about three months now, and they can’t be operated without repairs, which cost an extra amount, but in this situation banks and financial institutions are making calls telling us to pay loan instalment immediately,” he said.
“Banks must give us at least six months to pay loan instalments; or else there will be no option for us but to hand over our vehicle keys to them,” he said.
“Banks have 70 per cent investment in transportation business, with the remaining 30 per cent from our side. If banks are not ready to allow us more time to pay instalment, we will have to hand over the keys of our vehicles and seek our investment back,” he added.
Further, according to Chairperson KC, the company has asked all transportation entrepreneurs to hand over the keys and documents of around 1,400 vehicles under the company to it by July 5.
“There are about four million people directly or indirectly employed in the transportation sector in the country, so the government must heed our concerns and save this sector at this difficult time,” read a statement issued by the company today.
KATHMANDU: US leadership is considering a new approach -- pool testing -- to efficiently include a large number of people for Covid-19 screening in the country. The new approach is also known as batch testing in which swab samples are tested in batches instead of running them one by one. The t Read More...
JHAPA, JUNE 30 With the onset of monsoon, locals of Dolobasti village located beyond the Mechi River have been left in a lurch due to lack of bridge over the river in Jhapa. Dolobasti, home to 300 families in Ward 3 of Bhadrapur Municipality is located beyond the Mechi River. Indigenous peo Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 30 Over 1,500 Nepalis were brought home today via eight repatriation flights. According to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), a total of 1,519 Nepalis were evacuated along with 11 dead bodies from five countries. Among the total flights, Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) Read More...
KATHMANDU: NMB Bank Ltd has signed a repeat loan mandate with International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, for IFC loan of $25 million. NMB has become the only Bbank in Nepal to receive consecutive financing from IFC over a span of two years, as per a media release. Read More...
POKHARA: Nepali Congress lawmaker Gyan Kumari Chhantyal passed away on Wednesday morning in Kathmandu. She was 63. Chhantyal breathed her last while undergoing treatment at Sahid Gangalal National Heart Centre in the capital city. She had undergone a heart surgery last Sunday after three valves i Read More...
KATHMANDU: NASA is broadcasting live International Space Station (ISS) expedition on a SpaceX’s Crew Dragon, being performed by NASA astronauts Chris Cassidy and Robert Behnken today, at 10:00 UTC (6:00 am EDT/ 3:45 pm in Nepal). The astronauts are scheduled to depart the ISS’s Quest airlock Read More...
Nineteen people were killed and six injured on Tuesday in an explosion at a medical clinic in the north of the Iranian capital Tehran, the official IRIB news agency reported, quoting state officials. A gas leak caused the blast, Tehran Deputy Governor Hamid Reza Goudarzi told state television. Read More...
POKHARA: Gandaki Province is fast approaching the 1000 mark with 28 additional cases of the coronavirus infection being detected today. The new cases were confirmed through tests conducted at the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) in Kathmandu, Pokhara Health Science Academy, Pokhara and Bh Read More...