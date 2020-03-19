Tribhuwan University postpones all scheduled exams

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Tribhuwan University has announced postponement of the university-level examinations (yearly and semester) which were earlier scheduled to commence from March 20 and March 22, and those which are currently being held.

The University Executive Council made the announcement today in the wake of directives issued by the high-level coordination committee meeting held yesterday to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19.

The high-level coordination committee had yesterday decided to shut down all educational institutions, including, kindergartens, schools, colleges and universities in the country until the end of Chaitra (April 12) and postponed Secondary Education Examination (SEE), along with all other examinations until further notice.

Tribhuwan University had not registered a formal response to the government’s call to halt exams and had hinted about going ahead with the pre-set schedules. However, with the latest announcement, the classes along with exams have been put-off for now.

The university has further notified that regular administrative activities will take place as usual, however, it has directed concerned bodies to maintain proper hygiene and sanitation within their premises. In line with government’s notice to not allow more than 25 people to gather at one place, colleges will be directed to take necessary measures to ensure the same in their hostels.

