Prakash Singh

BAJURA: As the Bailey bridge and suspension bridge at Sanphe-Martadi road section, in Jadanga, Bajura, have been swept away by the Budhiganga River in recent floods, locals have been using tuin of late to get across the river.

The tuin constructed by the locals themselves is being used to travel to the district headquarters and back..

The Tuin operator charges Rs 50 per person for this service which the locals partake even though they are scared of the risky task.

The flood that occurred on August 09 has swept away as many as five suspension bridges and one Bailey bridge, while dozens of houses and farmland were also eroded.

