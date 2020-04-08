Two ambulance drivers held

Himalayan News Service

POKHARA: Police arrested two ambulance drivers after they refused to take patients to hospital from Pokhara on Tuesday. The ambulance drivers of Phewa City Hospital and Metro City Hospital refused to carry patients on one pretext or another.

Police said that as many as five hospitals in Pokhara were inspected on Monday after the public have complained.

The arrested are in police custody and will be released if they realise their mistake. Police said another driver was called to take a coronavirus infected woman to the hospital after the driver fled in Baglung some days ago. A roster was created to operate hospital ambulances in Kaski.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on April 08, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

